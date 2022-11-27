Georgia hosts East Tennessee State in cross-conference matchup

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-2) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -9;…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-2)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Georgia for a non-conference matchup.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. KyeRon Lindsay leads the Bulldogs with 5.8 boards.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Georgia.

Jordan King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 13 points and 1.5 steals for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

