Georgia Bulldogs and the UAB Blazers meet

UAB Blazers (3-1) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Bulldogs play the UAB Blazers in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Georgia went 6-26 overall with a 5-9 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

UAB finished 27-8 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Blazers averaged 9.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.