Georgetown takes on Loyola Marymount (CA) after Spears’ 22-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (2-2) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (2-1)

Washington; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Loyola Marymount Lions after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 75-63 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

Georgetown went 6-25 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Hoyas averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Loyola Marymount (CA) went 11-18 overall with a 3-9 record on the road a season ago. The Lions shot 45.5% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

