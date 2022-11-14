ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Georgetown plays Northwestern after Spears’ 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 92-58 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

Georgetown finished 6-11 at home a season ago while going 6-25 overall. The Hoyas shot 40.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern went 3-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

