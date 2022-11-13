ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
George Washington visits Hofstra following Thomas’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

George Washington Colonials (2-0) at Hofstra Pride (2-0)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the George Washington Colonials after Tyler Thomas scored 26 points in Hofstra’s 83-78 victory over the Iona Gaels.

Hofstra finished 21-11 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pride shot 46.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

George Washington went 12-18 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Colonials shot 42.8% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

