George Washington plays Howard following Bishop’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Howard Bison (1-1) at George Washington Colonials (1-0)

Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Howard Bison after James Bishop scored 21 points in George Washington’s 85-58 win against the Virginia State Trojans.

George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

Howard finished 16-13 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Bison gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

