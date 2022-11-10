George Washington plays Howard following Bishop’s 21-point outing

Howard Bison (1-1) at George Washington Colonials (1-0)
Washington; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Howard Bison after James Bishop scored 21 points in George Washington’s 85-58 win against the Virginia State Trojans.
George Washington finished 12-18 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Colonials averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.
Howard finished 16-13 overall last season while going 5-8 on the road. The Bison gave up 69.6 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.
