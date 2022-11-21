George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George…

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Patriots have gone 2-0 at home. George Mason ranks fifth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Bulls are 0-1 in road games. Buffalo averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 1- when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Von Cooper averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Victor Bailey Jr. is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.6 points for George Mason.

Zid Powell is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 12.0 points for Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.