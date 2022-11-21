HOLIDAYS: Get ready for a pricy travel season | TSA tips for holiday travel | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Gates leads Holy Cross against Fordham after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -11.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Fordham Rams after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 81-79 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Fordham went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Rams averaged 11.8 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

Holy Cross went 4-11 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

