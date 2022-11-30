Gates and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson

Harvard Crimson (5-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -7.5;…

Harvard Crimson (5-2) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -7.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Holy Cross Crusaders take on the Harvard Crimson in non-conference action.

The Crusaders are 2-1 in home games. Holy Cross ranks sixth in the Patriot with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 6.0.

The Crimson are 2-1 in road games. Harvard is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Batchelder is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 11.1 points. Gates is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.1 points for Holy Cross.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 11.3 points for Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

