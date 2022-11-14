ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Garrett, Harmon lead Bethune-Cookman past Florida National

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:23 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Garrett and Zion Harmon scored 19 points apiece to help Bethune-Cookman defeat Florida National 71-57.

Garrett had five rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Harmon added five assists. Dylan Robertson recorded eight points.

Gabriel Casillas led the Conquistadors in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Ryan Sanchez added 12 points and four assists for Florida National.

NEXT UP

Up next for Bethune-Cookman is a matchup Wednesday with Trinity Baptist at home. Florida National visits North Florida on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

