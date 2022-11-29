Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Gardner-Webb plays Western Carolina on 5-game road slide

The Associated Press

November 29, 2022, 2:42 AM

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-3)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb travels to Western Carolina looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Catamounts are 1-0 in home games. Western Carolina has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Reid averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers for Western Carolina.

Julien Soumaoro is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 rebounds for Gardner-Webb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

