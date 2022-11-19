HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Home » College Basketball » Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T,…

Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4)

Bandung, Indonesia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row.

Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T went 6-10 in CAA action and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Aggies shot 42.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up