Gardner-Webb faces N.C. A&T, seeks to end 4-game slide

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) Bandung, Indonesia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-2) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4)

Bandung, Indonesia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gardner-Webb -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb comes into the matchup with N.C. A&T after losing four games in a row.

Gardner-Webb finished 18-13 overall with an 11-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 69.5 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free throw line and 22.2 from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T went 6-10 in CAA action and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Aggies shot 42.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.