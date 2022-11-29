Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under…

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia’s 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Dickinson averaging 7.2.

The Cavaliers are 0-0 in road games. Virginia is fourth in the ACC scoring 78.0 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Michigan.

Armaan Franklin is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Gardner is averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Virginia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

