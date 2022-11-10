ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Furman Paladins take on the Belmont Bruins for cross-conference contest

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Furman Paladins (1-0)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Belmont in non-conference play.

Furman finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Paladins averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

Belmont went 25-8 overall with a 10-5 record on the road last season. The Bruins averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second chance points and 1.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

