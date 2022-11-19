Fresno State to visit North Texas Saturday

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 6.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Fresno State went 6-8 on the road and 23-13 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

