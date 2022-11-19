HOLIDAYS: People in DC share their infamous Thanksgiving stories | Flying with food for the holidays? TSA has tips | Prince George’s Co. turkey giveaway | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | The busiest days to fly during the winter holidays
Fresno State to visit North Texas Saturday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -5; over/under is 117.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 6.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Fresno State went 6-8 on the road and 23-13 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

