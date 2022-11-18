RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Fresno State set for road matchup with the North Texas Mean Green

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green host the Fresno State Bulldogs.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.7 last season.

Fresno State went 23-13 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

