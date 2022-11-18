Fresno State set for road matchup with the North Texas Mean Green

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) at North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green host the Fresno State Bulldogs.

North Texas finished 25-7 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mean Green averaged 65.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.7 last season.

Fresno State went 23-13 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.7 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.