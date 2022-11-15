Fresno State hosts San Francisco following Shabazz’s 21-point outing

San Francisco Dons (3-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits…

San Francisco Dons (3-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Khalil Shabazz scored 21 points in San Francisco’s 88-71 win against the UC Merced Bobcats.

Fresno State went 23-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

San Francisco finished 7-2 on the road and 24-10 overall a season ago. The Dons averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

