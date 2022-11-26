Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Freidel’s 13 help James Madison take down South Dakota State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:22 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 13 points as James Madison beat South Dakota State 79-60 on Saturday.

Freidel was 5 of 13 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) for the Dukes (6-1). Alonzo Sule scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zeke Mayo finished with 16 points for the Jackrabbits (3-4). William Kyle III added 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for South Dakota State. In addition, Charlie Easley finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

