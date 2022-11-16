Forrest leads Florida Atlantic against Bryant after 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays…

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Bryant Bulldogs after Michael Forrest scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-74 win against the Florida Gators.

Florida Atlantic went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Owls allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

