Forrest leads Florida Atlantic against Bryant after 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Bryant Bulldogs (2-0) at Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Bryant Bulldogs after Michael Forrest scored 20 points in Florida Atlantic’s 76-74 win against the Florida Gators.

Florida Atlantic went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Owls allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 7-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 6.5 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

