Fordham visits No. 10 Arkansas following Council’s 22-point game

Fordham Rams (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arkansas hosts the Fordham Rams after Ricky Council IV scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 76-58 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Fordham finished 3-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.

