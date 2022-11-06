Fordham opens season at home against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green at Fordham Rams New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 129…

Dartmouth Big Green at Fordham Rams

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams open the season at home against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Fordham went 10-4 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from deep last season.

Dartmouth went 6-8 in Ivy League action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Big Green averaged 10.0 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.