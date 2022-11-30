Fordham hosts Tynes and Maine

Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Fordham Rams (6-1) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -10; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Fordham Rams (6-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -10; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the Fordham Rams after Kellen Tynes scored 24 points in Maine’s 70-63 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Rams have gone 6-0 at home. Fordham has a 5-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Bears are 2-2 on the road. Maine ranks third in the America East scoring 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Kristians Feierbergs averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Tynes is averaging 17.8 points, four assists and 3.5 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 14.8 points for Maine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.