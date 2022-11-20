Fordham hosts Holy Cross following Gates’ 22-point performance

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Fordham Rams after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 81-79 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Fordham went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

Holy Cross finished 7-11 in Patriot play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Crusaders shot 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

