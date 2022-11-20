HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Fordham hosts Holy Cross following Gates’ 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Fordham Rams after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 81-79 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Fordham went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.8 last season.

Holy Cross finished 7-11 in Patriot play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Crusaders shot 41.4% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

