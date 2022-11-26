Fordham hosts Harvard following Ledlum’s 30-point game

Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1) New York; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams…

Harvard Crimson (5-1) at Fordham Rams (5-1)

New York; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Fordham Rams after Chris Ledlum scored 30 points in Harvard’s 61-55 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Rams are 5-0 on their home court. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Darius Quisenberry averaging 4.0.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 away from home. Harvard is second in the Ivy League allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quisenberry is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Ledlum is averaging 20.7 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 10.3 points for Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

