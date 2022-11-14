ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Ford, Nelson spur Arkansas State past Lyon College 82-58

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:32 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson scored 16 points apiece in Arkansas State’s 82-58 win over Lyon College on Monday night.

Ford also contributed five rebounds for the Red Wolves (2-1). Nelson hit 7 of 10 from the field with five boards and three blocks. Omar El-Sheikh finished 5 of 7 from the field and scored 12.

The Scots were led in scoring by Nikola Sasaroga, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sando Hill added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Lyon. In addition, Trenton Bell had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State visits UC Davis in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

