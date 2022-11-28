Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Forbes puts up 26 in Tulane’s 75-60 win against UL Monroe

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 9:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes’ 26 points helped Tulane defeat UL Monroe 75-60 on Monday night.

Forbes also contributed seven rebounds and four steals for the Green Wave (5-2). Jalen Cook added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Kevin Cross recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (2-6) with 14 points and two steals. Victor Baffuto added 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for UL Monroe. Jamari Blackmon also had nine points and eight assists.

