Florida State Seminoles begin season at home against the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters at Florida State Seminoles
Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -19; over/under is 143
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles host the Stetson Hatters in the season opener.
Florida State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.
Stetson finished 4-11 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Hatters averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
