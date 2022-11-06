Florida State Seminoles begin season at home against the Stetson Hatters

Stetson Hatters at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -19; over/under is…

Stetson Hatters at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -19; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida State Seminoles host the Stetson Hatters in the season opener.

Florida State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Stetson finished 4-11 on the road and 11-19 overall a season ago. The Hatters averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

