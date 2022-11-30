Florida State hosts No. 5 Purdue following Edey’s 21-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5;…

Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) at Florida State Seminoles (1-7)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -14.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue plays the Florida State Seminoles after Zach Edey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 75-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Seminoles are 1-3 on their home court. Florida State is eighth in the ACC with 13.1 assists per game led by Caleb Mills averaging 3.3.

The Boilermakers play their first true road game after going 6-0 to start the season. Purdue is the Big Ten leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Edey averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mills is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Florida State.

Edey is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 11.3 points for Purdue.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.