Florida State hosts Mercer following Robertson’s 23-point outing

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Florida State Seminoles (0-4)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits the Florida State Seminoles after Kamar Robertson scored 23 points in Mercer’s 77-68 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

Florida State finished 17-14 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Seminoles averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Mercer went 8-10 in SoCon action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.