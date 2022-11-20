Florida State hosts Mercer following Mills’ 21-point performance

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Florida State Seminoles (0-4)
Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Mercer Bears after Caleb Mills scored 21 points in Florida State’s 76-67 loss to the Florida Gators.
Florida State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.
Mercer went 4-11 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
