Florida State hosts Mercer following Mills’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Mercer Bears (2-2) at Florida State Seminoles (0-4)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Mercer Bears after Caleb Mills scored 21 points in Florida State’s 76-67 loss to the Florida Gators.

Florida State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 17-14 overall. The Seminoles allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Mercer went 4-11 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 6.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

