Florida International tips off season at home against Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies at Florida International Panthers Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -10.5; over/under is…

Houston Baptist Huskies at Florida International Panthers

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers host the Houston Baptist Huskies for the season opener.

Florida International finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Panthers averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Houston Baptist went 6-8 in Southland play and 3-8 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

