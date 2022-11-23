Florida International plays Stony Brook after Jones’ 22-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -7;…

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-3) at Florida International Panthers (2-2)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -7; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Florida International finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Stony Brook went 10-8 in CAA play and 5-9 on the road last season. The Seawolves averaged 11.2 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.