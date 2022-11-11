ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Florida International knocks off…

Florida International knocks off Florida National 95-74

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 12:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points in Florida International’s 95-74 victory against Florida National on Thursday.

Hawkins shot 5 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (2-0). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Denver Jones recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Gabriel Casillas finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds and three steals for the Conquistadors (0-1). Ryan Sanchez added 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for Florida National. Matthew Robinson had 18 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Florida International’s next game is Tuesday against NC State on the road, and Florida National visits Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up