Florida hosts Stony Brook for season opener

Stony Brook Seawolves at Florida Gators

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -23.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gators open the season at home against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Florida finished 20-14 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Gators averaged 12.8 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Stony Brook went 5-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Seawolves averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

