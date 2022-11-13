ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Florida hosts Florida Atlantic after Castleton’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 2:22 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) at Florida Gators (2-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Colin Castleton scored 33 points in Florida’s 88-78 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Florida finished 20-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gators shot 42.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Florida Atlantic finished 11-7 in C-USA play and 4-8 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

