Florida Gulf Coast Eagles square off against the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (3-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will play the Drexel Dragons at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

FGCU finished 22-12 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

Drexel went 15-14 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Dragons shot 46.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

