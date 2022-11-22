Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Florida Gulf Coast Eagles…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles square off against the Drexel Dragons

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drexel Dragons (3-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will play the Drexel Dragons at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

FGCU finished 22-12 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

Drexel went 15-14 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Dragons shot 46.3% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up