Florida Gulf Coast Eagles set to take on the San Diego Toreros Wednesday

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-0)

San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Toreros host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

San Diego went 8-6 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Toreros averaged 5.1 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

FGCU went 22-12 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

