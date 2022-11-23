Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the UMKC Kangaroos play in Estero, Florida

UMKC Kangaroos (3-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles face the UMKC Kangaroos in Estero, Florida.

The Eagles have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. FGCU is 4-2 against opponents over .500.

The Kangaroos are 3-4 in non-conference play. UMKC averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Chase Johnston is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.3 points for FGCU.

Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.7 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 14.9 points for UMKC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.