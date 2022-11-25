Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Florida Gators and the Oregon State Beavers meet in Portland, Oregon

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Oregon State Beavers (3-2) vs. Florida Gators (3-2)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon.

The Gators have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Oregon State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is shooting 51.8% and averaging 22.4 points for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Florida.

Jordan Pope is averaging 15.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 14.4 points for Oregon State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

