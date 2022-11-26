Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Florida Atlantic visits Albany (NY) after Drumgoole’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 2:42 AM

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-1) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-4)

Guilderland Center, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -12.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Florida Atlantic Owls after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 68-65 win against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Great Danes are 1-0 on their home court. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Will Amica shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Owls have gone 1-1 away from home. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in C-USA with 17.2 assists per game led by Michael Forrest averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Great Danes. Aaron Reddish is averaging 9.9 points for Albany (NY).

Forrest is averaging 13.3 points for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.6 points for Florida Atlantic.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

