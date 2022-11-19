Florida Atlantic hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 28-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida…

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -11; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Antoine Davis scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 88-74 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

Florida Atlantic went 19-15 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 5-15 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Titans averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.