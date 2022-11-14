Florida A&M visits Miami on 3-game road skid

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Rattlers visit Miami.

Miami finished 10-5 at home last season while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Florida A&M went 13-17 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Rattlers averaged 6.3 steals, 3.1 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

