Florida A&M visits Florida following overtime win against Albany State (GA)

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Florida Gators (4-3) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -30; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (1-4) at Florida Gators (4-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -30; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the Florida Gators followingFlorida A&M’s 70-65 overtime win against the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams.

The Gators are 2-1 on their home court. Florida scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-4 on the road. Florida A&M is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 18.1 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 57.1% for Florida.

Jordan Tillmon is averaging 9.8 points for the Rattlers. Jordan Chatman is averaging 9.8 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.