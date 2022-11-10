Florida A&M Rattlers head to the Oregon State Beavers

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) at Oregon State Beavers (1-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon State Beavers square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Oregon State finished 3-13 at home a season ago while going 3-28 overall. The Beavers shot 44.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

Florida A&M went 5-12 on the road and 13-17 overall a season ago. The Rattlers averaged 12.0 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

