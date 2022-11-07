ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Flagler, No. 5 Baylor beat Mississippi Valley State 117-53

The Associated Press

November 7, 2022, 3:31 PM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures for fifth-ranked Baylor, which overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State 117-53 on Monday in the season opener for each school.

Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season, also had eight assists. One of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half.

LJ Cryer had 16 points and Dale Bonner, another returning guard, had 14. Langston Love, making his Baylor debut after missing last season with a torn ACL, scored 13 points.

Alvin Stredic scored 14 points and Terry Collins had 10 for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

