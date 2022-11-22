Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Fields puts up 17,…

Fields puts up 17, Arkansas State downs UT Martin 70-64

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Caleb Fields scored 17 points as Arkansas State beat UT Martin 70-64 on Tuesday night.

Fields also contributed seven assists for the Red Wolves (3-2). Markise Davis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Malcolm Farrington was 5 of 14 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Parker Stewart finished with 15 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). UT Martin also got 14 points from K.J. Simon. Jordan Sears also put up 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up