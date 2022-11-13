ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Fidler puts up 28, Omaha knocks off Idaho 79-72

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 6:37 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha’s 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night.

Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.

The Vandals (1-2) were led in scoring by Divant’e Moffitt, who finished with 29 points. Yusef Salih added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Nigel Burris finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

