FGCU visits No. 11 Tennessee following Anderson’s 22-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 105-61 victory against the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 9.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

FGCU finished 6-9 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.