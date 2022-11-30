FGCU visits Georgia Southern following Curry’s 30-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Carlos Curry scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 101-73 victory against the Oglethorpe Stormy Petrels.

The Georgia Southern Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Georgia Southern has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 1-2 in road games. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Andre Weir averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Southern Eagles, while averaging 7.9 points. Andrei Savrasov is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.5 points for Georgia Southern.

Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.9 points for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 steals for FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.