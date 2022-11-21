FGCU takes on Northern Kentucky in Estero, Florida

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2) Estero, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU…

Northern Kentucky Norse (2-1) vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will square off against the Northern Kentucky Norse at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

FGCU finished 22-12 overall with a 12-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Eagles averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 20-12 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.